Victoria County

  • Daniel Lee Morales to Victoria Alexa Rocha
  • William Ray Jones to Kelli Dee Mayfield
  • Matthew J. Morris to Georgianna Manuela Underwood
  • Felipa Espitia to Genaro Hernandez
