Victoria County
- Gary Wayne Worsham to Mary Murphy Zafereo
- Eric Jason Garza to Misty Dawn Garcia
- Don Reyes Jr. to Michelle Lynn Reyes
- Ralph Lawrence Montoya to Mary Ann Wallace Dixon
- Ascension Manuel Martinez to Kimberley Nicole Fuente
- Carlos Anthony Perales III to Monique Antoinette Ramos
- Teofilo Hernandez Jr. to Magdalena Salas
- Leeton Michael Plummer to Ann Esther Anduaga
