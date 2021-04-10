Victoria County
- Jeremiah Joseph Boop to Sayra Elkins Martinka
- Logan Wayne Pyle to Jasmine Michelle Aviles
- Joseph A. Bindar to Montana Irene Skillman Smith
- Shelby David Stockton Jr. to Shawna Anne Raby
- Tina Hernandez to Nicole Alaine Carden
- Rolando Joe Zepeda Jr. to Francisca Quintana Gonzalez
- Christopher Paul Debsky to Caitlin Renae Carter
- Jeremy Ray Higdon to Heather Nicole Tanner
- Richard Ordonez to Josephina Trevino Fantich
- Dominique Oshea Milton to Janele Rene Tillmon
- Doroteo Villegas to Sabrina Alexis Martinez
- Timothy Daniel Durham to Rachel Leah Gregory
- Elijah Carrera to Priscilla Anna Amejorado
- Karl Anthony Keith Jr. to Anastasha Briana Lee
- Tanner Craig Fox to Jo Calie Hernandez
- Darren Michael Drake to Candace Lynn Dolan
- Timothy Edward Purcell to Elizabeth Harding Grubbs
