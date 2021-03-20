Victoria County
- Edward Wayne Williams III to Abigail Therese Bradicich
- Hector Mario Gamez Jr. to Tayde S. Rubio
- Don Joseph Gomez to Amanda Mercedes Martinez
- Guillermo Willie Leos III to Jennifer Lynn Nunez
- Shawn Michael Fowler to Linda Turley Heald
- Matthew Robert Massie to Breezalynn Jo Becker
- Coy Thomas Dillard to Savannah Renee Flood
- Justin Alfred Flores to Alyssa Yvette Sauceda
- Stevan Lee Solis to Marissa Ann Atilano
- Dustin Thomas Tedder to Sonya Ann Acuna
- Hunter Glenn Barthels to Emily Patricia Carpenter
- Zachery Ivan Shworles to Ashley Michelle Davis
- Tadeo Bracho-Balderas to Myranda Anise Amador
- Martin Quezada Jr. to Katia Mariela Rodriguez Castro
