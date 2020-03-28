Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Damian Leyva Wenceslao to Teresa Lopez
  • James Edward Richter II to Melody Lynne Greene
  • Matthew Grant Geistman to Heather Lyn Shumake
  • Ricky Allen Mitchell Jr. to Abigail Marie Wheeler
  • Travis Wayne Serna to Anna Maria Charles
  • Luz Arco Delagarza to Suzanna Salazar
  • Kyle Franklin Kirk to Caitlynn Faye Jenkins
  • Michael Angelo Villareal to Crystal Gail Raper
  • Kevin Michael Schmidt to Ashleigh Elizabeth Martin
  • Nicholas John Almaraz to Amber Nicole Trevino
  • Prisiliano Trejo Hernandez to Vanessa Ann Almaguer
  • Morris Williams Jr. to Leticia Nunez
  • Brittan Taylor Kabela to Kendall Nickole Cox
  • Steven Robert Price to Kelsey Nicole Rudolph
  • Paul Anthony Alvarez to Andrea Elizabeth Covarrubias
  • Dustin Lee Bankhead to Brittany Faye Dunagan
  • James Andrew McConnell to Joy Lynn Webb
