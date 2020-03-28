Victoria County
- Damian Leyva Wenceslao to Teresa Lopez
- James Edward Richter II to Melody Lynne Greene
- Matthew Grant Geistman to Heather Lyn Shumake
- Ricky Allen Mitchell Jr. to Abigail Marie Wheeler
- Travis Wayne Serna to Anna Maria Charles
- Luz Arco Delagarza to Suzanna Salazar
- Kyle Franklin Kirk to Caitlynn Faye Jenkins
- Michael Angelo Villareal to Crystal Gail Raper
- Kevin Michael Schmidt to Ashleigh Elizabeth Martin
- Nicholas John Almaraz to Amber Nicole Trevino
- Prisiliano Trejo Hernandez to Vanessa Ann Almaguer
- Morris Williams Jr. to Leticia Nunez
- Brittan Taylor Kabela to Kendall Nickole Cox
- Steven Robert Price to Kelsey Nicole Rudolph
- Paul Anthony Alvarez to Andrea Elizabeth Covarrubias
- Dustin Lee Bankhead to Brittany Faye Dunagan
- James Andrew McConnell to Joy Lynn Webb
