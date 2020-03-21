Victoria County
- Hilburn Hisquierdo III to Vanessa Guadalupe Garcia
- Jose Miguel Castillo to Brittany Nicol Coufal
- Jason Lee Faulkner to Nicole Rae Faulkner
- Kenneth William Patterson to Savannah Artina Jimenez
- Allen Wayne Crow to Britany Nicole Cliett
- Domingo Martinez III to Staci Rene Irvin
- Robert Torres Jr. to Ann Marie Pacheco
- Christian Nathaniel Perez to Robin Andrea Pina
- Eric Guadalupe Sandoval to Joanne Servantes
- Michael Lee Moseley to Aimee Rebecca Wheelen
- Elijah Carrera to Priscilla Anna Amejorado
- Giovanni Lewis Castillo to Kassandra Rae Valdez
- Rusty William Acuna to Jenna Leigh Walker
- Sean Mikal Worley to Brijida Lee Saenz
- Connor Bryant McGarity to Kelsie Nicole Gerner
- Ryan James Poncik to Sydney Ayn Burns
- Joshua Noel Matamoros to Stephany Marie Flores
- Blake Austin Elder to Alishya Lashayne Green
- Raymond Ybarra to Martha Garza Hernandez
- Gary Whitney Soto Jr. to Annette Huron
- Thomas Carl Norman to Patricia Louise Urech
