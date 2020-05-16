Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Brandon James Smith to Madeleine Rene Ohlinger
  • Tyler Jacob Heller to Samantha Nicole Lopez
  • Marion W. Kuykendall Jr. to Melinda Vasquez Alexander
  • Jonathan Edward Martinez to Trishanna Ashlynn Smith
  • Samuel David Hughston to Ireland Jade Davis
  • Cleto Moses Cortinas to Yvonne Marie Navarro
  • Rojelio Alonzo Martinez to Margaret Alice Ramirez
  • Jeffrey Shawn Smith to Jaimy Lynn Miller
  • Louis Jay Resendez II to Meagan Olivia Smith
