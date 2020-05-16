Victoria County
- Brandon James Smith to Madeleine Rene Ohlinger
- Tyler Jacob Heller to Samantha Nicole Lopez
- Marion W. Kuykendall Jr. to Melinda Vasquez Alexander
- Jonathan Edward Martinez to Trishanna Ashlynn Smith
- Samuel David Hughston to Ireland Jade Davis
- Cleto Moses Cortinas to Yvonne Marie Navarro
- Rojelio Alonzo Martinez to Margaret Alice Ramirez
- Jeffrey Shawn Smith to Jaimy Lynn Miller
- Louis Jay Resendez II to Meagan Olivia Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.