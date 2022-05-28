Victoria County
- Daniel Mireles to Isabell Hernandez Garcia
- Eric David Hammond to Jeanette Denise Anderson
- Jonathan Scott Black to Tosha Michelle Brockman
- Austin David Farias to Abby Ray Adames
- Travis Anson Nix to Sarah Elizabeth Diebel
- Casey Shawn Garza to Marisa Lynn Coleman
- Dylan Marcell Romanowski to Ashton Renee Harper
- Christopher Galen Hartman to Sara Marie Weise
- Ronnie Lee Hearne to Stephanie Dawn Davis
- Brian Lee Medellin to Christina Marie Garcia
- Zane Allen Debord to Renae Ann Stevens
- Christopher Andrew Hernandez Jasso to Laylah Novalee Benitez
- Derrick Cornel Runnels to Stephanie Honora Galvan
- Joshua Thomas Symonds to Lucero Carrera Gonzalez
