Victoria County
- Keith Ryan Carter to Alexandra Rae Ramirez
- Stephen J. Garcia to Elaine Florentina Gamboa
- Andrew Anthony Velasquez to Sasha Ann Ramos
- Maury Lynn Scott Jr. to Venita Josephine Avila
- John Michael Banda to Monique O. Longoria
- Fritz Matthew Boedeker to Rebecca Erin Supak
- Brandon Tyler Carr to Elyce Michelle Andino
- Shane Elbert Braswell to Megan Michele Jones
- Peter Alexander Maggio to Abigail Elizabeth Gwosdz
- Kirk Nicholas Slavik to Mariah Brooke Horelka
- Gerardo Gallardo Jr. to Joann Coy
- Pedro Mario Garza to Precilla Perez
- Valentin Lopez Reyes Jr. to Krystal Monique Ybarra
- Victor Eduardo Mendoza-Perez to Kelsey Nicole Walters
