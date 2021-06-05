Victoria County
- Francisco Javier Jaime Loredo to Brenda Patricia Quinonez Mata
- Victor Manuel Rosales Jr. to Adriyanna Cantu
- Juan Angel Lopez to Kyndall Alexis Mesa
- John Ray Alvarado to Kourtni Minette Villegas
- Christian Rey Olguin to Destiny Renee Fuentes
- Frank Anthony Yanni III to Lilliana Ramon
- Matthew Lad Baca to Regina Nicole Jones
- Augustin Oritz to Lesa Marie Calvillo
- Glen Anthony Gautreaux to Elizabeth A. Gautreaux
