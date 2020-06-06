Victoria County
- Justus F. Burnette to Haley Jade Alonzo
- Joe Nunez Longoria Jr. to Marisol Lara Reyna
- Plinio Hugo Flores Jr. to Janie Poncio
- Slater Colt Yoakum to Stephanie Rhae Lopez
- Randall Henry Brewer to Deane Marie Gallup
- Evaristo Joel Torres to Ida Ruth Atkinson
- Christopher James Johnson to Cortland Kristel Hewitt
