Victoria County

  • Justus F. Burnette to Haley Jade Alonzo
  • Joe Nunez Longoria Jr. to Marisol Lara Reyna
  • Plinio Hugo Flores Jr. to Janie Poncio
  • Slater Colt Yoakum to Stephanie Rhae Lopez
  • Randall Henry Brewer to Deane Marie Gallup
  • Evaristo Joel Torres to Ida Ruth Atkinson
  • Christopher James Johnson to Cortland Kristel Hewitt
