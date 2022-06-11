Victoria County
- Adam Colby Guerra to Jazmin Shawniece Perry
- Eric Christopher Miller to Joy Ann Thiele
- Julian Aguilera Jr. to Magdalena Rae Hernandez
- Marc Howard Christie to Herlinda Narvaiz-Christie
- Timothy Ray Grindstaff to Cathy Shomaker Hamby
- Guadalupe Ricardo Lascarez Ramirez to Gricelda Almaraz
- Mathew Dominic Guerrero to Britney Dee Zapata
- Anita Rodriguez to Amanda Alvarado
- Robert Earnest Mahaffey to Linda Bartholow Pulliam
- RJ Medina Fullerton to Ashley Nicole Gonzalez
- Phillip Joseph Leos to Carli Alicia Monique Ledezma
- Jeffery Ray McDaniel to Gloria Ynes Rodriguez
- John Sang Joon Yi to Amanda Mechelle Ament
- Lisa Kaschak to Desire Fowlkes
- John Michael Young to Monica Lynn Garza
- Joshua Rene Perez-Moreno to Maribel Galarza
- Matthew Christopher Isenegger to Crystal Marie Martinez
