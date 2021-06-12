Victoria County
- Cristian Castro to Savannah Carita Keith
- Angela Martinez to Desiree Garcia
- Rojelio Monteal to Julie Ann Pino
- Mac Steven Jank to Lindsey Dawn Boucher
- Michael Anthony Ordonez to Cheryl Lynn Cain
- Falcon Hawk Doyle to Kala Jo Este
- Isaac Maximiliano Ramirez to Jessica Bueno Rodriguez
- Gabriel Molina to Priscilla Raquel Rangel
- Antonio Salvador Becerra to Zaniah Sarahi Reyna
- Travis Chance Liberty to Cerenity Raven Venglar
- Bobby William Crawford to Kelsey Kathryn Hughes
- Perry Gene Cole II to Suzanne Jones Rios
- Joseph Tran Lucas to Jessica Jean Heibel
- Ricardo Sebastian Perez to Delfinia Elena Galindo
