Victoria County
- Hunter Quinn Dodd to Carly Michelle Tucker
- Jordan Ryan Chovanec to Monica Ann Strube
- Corbin Doyle Lauger to Kate Lynn Tucker
- Clint Andrew Patterson to Holly Nicole Parsons
- Alex Rene Escalante to Emily Bravo Arredondo
- Kenneth Wayne Wenske to Julianna De Bruin
- John Scott Armstrong to Jessica Leigh Innocenti
