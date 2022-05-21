Victoria County
- Eric Mitchell Brown to Kayla Marie Evans
- Amadeo Solis Chavana to Audrey Lynn Chavana
- Daniel Barron Sr. to Tiffany Ann Alaniz
- Edmund Seth Staley to Alejandra Solano
- Jacob Jonathan Benavides to Alexis Chrisanta Martinez
- Anthony Wayne Mozisek to Jamie Elizabeth Graeber
- Joseph Hernandez Serna to Kayla Morgan Kuehn
- Daniel Ray Escalona to Jessica Ann Jasso
- Juan Diego Ramirez to Brandi Ryan Brawner
- Richard Ray Barnes to Lynette Anderson Darst
- Andrew Hunter Hanselman to Mary Alice Estrada
- Michael John Opiela to Ashley Renee Roessler
- Jonathan Adam Sanchez to Jo Lynn Perez Velasquez
- Michael Pena to Melinda Marie Molina
- Jesaiah Elliott Delgado to Celeste Maria Adames
- Guadalupe Pacheco to Hilda Hernandez
- Refugio Luis Sanchez to Perla Patricia Franco Castillo
- Jacob Andrew Demoney to Cheyenne Renee Tupa
