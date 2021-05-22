Victoria County
- Crosby Charles Washington to Patricia Benoit
- Benjamin Ray Tryon to Carrie Lea Canchola
- Kristan Kayla Calzada to Katalina Adalia Garza
- Matthew Scott Buchanan to Jessica Marie Garduno
- Mathew Vinton Sheffel to Victoria Renee Ortiz
- Charleston Michael Simmons to Amber Marie Chavez
- Indalecio Perez Jr. to Vanessa Danielle Ruiz
- Thomas Hobbs Troutman to Lawana Marie Barksdale
- Seth Tyler Tynes to Bianca Marie Perez
- Joe Tristan to Mary Colunga Moreno
- Miguel Andres Garza to Ashley Marie Aumado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.