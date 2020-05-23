Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Amil Shiraed McPeters to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Vasquez
  • William Anthony Graham to Lacrisha Ann Martin
  • Tam V. Nguyen to Nga Doan Bich Tran
  • Christien Lamont Henry to Courtney Dawn Frick
  • Roy Garza Jr. to Jennifer L. Terry
  • Michael James Galvan to Sarah Michelle Armstrong
