Victoria County
- Juan Sabino Rodriguez Ceballos to Berenice Barrientos Manzano
- Luis Ruben Cordero to Anita Leola Cordero
- Javier Garza Jr. to Cassandra Alexandra Gonzales
- Jose Guadalupe Alvarado Nunez to Maria Esmeralda Soto
- Jason Ray Keyser to Alexandra Marie Gutierrez
- David Anthony Sequra to Norma Lynda Hinojosa
- Matthew Wayne Koehne to Tiffany Rene Bickerdike
- Joaquin Antonio Cruz Jr. to Gabriela Marie Rivera
- Brooke Nicole Tomlinson to Shaeleigh Caroline Schmidt
- Bobby Dean Sloan III to Rebecca Ann Renfro
- Austin Anthony Fuentes to Charity Jennifer Costa
- John Irwin Schlembach to Denise Lorraine Daniels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.