Victoria County
- Justin Lee Horne to Lesley Nicole Janak
- Michael Ray Lange Jr. to Windy Gale Drouin
- Brendan Arthur Smith to Hailey Nichole Martin-Cook
- John Anthony Mendez III to Nalina Ann Burgos
- Ryan Anthony Sledge to Hannah Grace Moss
- Albert John Olguin to Felicia Longoria
- Timothy Adan Gutierrez to Alexis Lea Miller
- Miguel Hernandez Jr. to Terisa Jean Howard
- Li Michael Thomas to Joanna Marie Rodriguez
- Manuel Moses Molina to Roselinda Gamino Cardenas
