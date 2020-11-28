Victoria County
- Jose Miguel Perez to Dee Ann Moreno
- O’Neal Bolton to Evette Virginia Brown
- David Brian Zarosky to Angela Gay Bothe
- Jose Antonio Flores to Rachel Marie Garcia
- Adam Garcia to Christy Dawn Salas
- Vernard Anthony Robinson to Elizabeth Moreno
- Marc Anthony Ordonez to Arianna Nicole Canchola
- Raquel Lynn Vasquez to Chrystal Hernandez
- Hunter George Frankovich to Mackenzie Rose Dornak
- Israel Rene Gonzales to Tera Nicole Warwas
- Peter Avila to Jennifer Regina Rivera
- Donnie Douglas Rodgers to Kimberly Louise Hawes
- Vincent Fernandez Perez Sr. to Priscilla Marie Morales
- Albert Sefereno Adame Jr. to Suzette Marie Garcia
- Michael Anthony Garcia to Mary Helen Garza
- James Ray Saski to Ann Marie Salinas
- William Heath Tuinstra to Katherine Rachel Weeks
- John Henry Farias to Nora Razo Chavez
- Carlos Jose Licerio to Brianna Lyette Sanchez
- Aaron Patterson Baylor to Emma Kathlene Albrecht
- Brandon Kyle Wakefield to Kelsay Nicole Ross
- Taylor Scott Thompson to Ashley Lynn White
