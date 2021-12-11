Victoria County
- Jeffrey Bryan Lassmann to Rachel Nava Lippe
- Alejandro Emilio Cratic Ramos to Pia Villarin Garingalao
- Alcus James Carter to Faith Annelaine Orosco
- James Patrick Monroy to Wendy Jo Salas
- Thea Lynn Koenig to Jessica Marie Gonzales
- Thiago Andrew Lira to Danya Gabriela Alcaraz
- Marcus Jordan Ochoa to Kristen Ariana Gomez
- Jose Antonio Ramirez to Celestina Marie Rivera
- James Edward Howard to Alejandra Sanchez Montejano
- Justin Jay Richter to Katherine Elizabeth Martinez
- Francisco Javier Cruz-Martinez to Sarahy Chavez
- Blake Matthew Tristan to Marco Uriel Flores Plata
- Melissa Kay Huvar to Miranda Celeste Beaver
- Stanley Gerard Campbell to Aubrey Shaune Holt
- Jacob Ruben Garcia to Danielle Brooke Alvarez
- Kenne Galarza to Celeste Angelina Rivera
- David Scott Stanfield to Jo Lena Johnston
- Julian Lee Alaniz to Marla Nicole Ondrias
- Ryan Myatt Ramsey to Sarah Nicole Dotras
