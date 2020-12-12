Victoria County
- Clayton Scott Plant to Alyson Avery Alvarez
- Blaine Adrian Purswell to Jennifer Lynn Shoemaker
- Roberto Federico Trevino to Sarah Marie Saleh
- Dominique Deshawn McGrew to Leah Nicole Chavez
- Fredrick Arnold Hosler to Grace Rivera Basaldua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.