Victoria County
- Matthew Rene Valdez to Yolanda Marie Rosales
- Alfonso Guerrero to Eusebia Ramos Guerrero
- Sami Pioquinto Guzman to Brittney Cristina S. Witherspoon
- Martin Rosas Cortes to Monica Trevino
- James Edward Williams Jr. to Mallory Kaye Durment
- Joseph Alan Johnson Jr. to Lora Alexandrovna Ryzhkova
- Benny Suniga to Sandra Lee Salazar
- Reid Franklin Schiffbauer to Katelynn Elizabeth Coffey
- Steven Ricky Vasquez to Irma Leticia Gonzales
- Samuel Alan Hanke to Cheryl Ann Loudermilk
- Jerry David Wise to Melissa Lynn Gracia
- Adan Miguel Lara to Vanessa Ann Torres
- Joey Gene Kisiah Jr. to Charlotte Marie Gifford
- Eric Rene Castillo to Hailey Alexis Birmingham
