Victoria County
Myrl Ray Cosper to
- Joanie Marie Martinez
- Trent Joseph Perry to Alexandria Hailey Miller
- Ricardo Flores to Matilde Reyes
- Patrick Cameron Gould to Christylynn Antonette Kyles
- Steven Michael Ellis to Laura Ashley Buesing
- Francisco Rendon Jr. to Serena Nichole Ramirez
- Justin Glynn Ponton to Sayra Joyce Borden
- Kenneth Leroy Freed III to Toni Anne Marek
- Jonathan Luke Licerio to Alyssa Rae Gamez
- Christopher Hurley Mabie-Bahr to Melissa Kay Styra
- Aaron Austin Gonzales to Molly Kaitlin Duke
