Victoria County
- Michael Martin Ruiz to Keri Lynn Farnsworth
- Gavin Martin Padilla to Sarah Marisol Ripple
- Dale Wayne Kolar to Amberlee Jo Beard
- Robert Alan Holt to Betty Amparo Villa Urrea
- Jaime Rodriguez Barrientos to Dora L. Torres Rivas
- James Robert Mosley to Brandy Lane Garrett
- Phillip Martinez Garcia Jr. to Marlinda Joanna Oviedo
- Korey Matthew Franke to Marlen Levario
- Jimmy Puentes II to Claudia Marchelle Bland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.