Victoria County
- Philip Ray Brown to Victoria Williams
- Conten Taylor Harris to Angel Marie Flores
- Elijah Michael Ball to Kenna Aziza Abendroth
- Dontre Lasean Hawkins to Jasmin Desirae McNary
- William Denison Lott Jr. to Mary Johnson Johnson
- Steve R. Martin to Tamra Jo Mikulik
- Micah Paul Roth to Stephanie Nichole Drexler
- Wade Anton Singer to Dana Lee Wright
- Mike Garcia Jr. to Brittany Michelle Ortuno
- Jacob Kyle Montag to Victoria Elisabeth Johnson
- John Franklin Graf to Elvira Ruiz Orozco
- Jarred Jon Trevino to Anissa Nicole Felan
- Felipe Sanchez to Janneth Salinas
- Michael Anthony Guajardo to Selina Marie Hinojosa
