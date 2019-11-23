Victoria County
- Charles Ray Garcia Jr. to Gabriella Denise Torres
- John Blake Worthington to Justina Lea Parks
- Skylar Paul David Goodman to Candace Brooke Courville
- Eusebio Mario Saenz III to Diana Salazar
- Cody Hunter Sherwood to Reagan Lynn McElroy
- John Evaristo Martinez to Sonia Elena Saenz
- Luke Michael Cain to Skylar Paul Nicholes
- Luis Alfredo Andrade to Brenda Karina Salgado Rosas
- Gustavo Garcia Bueno to Pamela Denise Silva
- Timathy Lane Peterson to Amanda Bernice Elizabeth House
- Benedict Carl Mikulik III to Tiffany Corine White
- Jordan Alexander Pacheco to Jaime Carol Fly
- Johnathan Michael Blanton to Kalie Rae Blanton
- Joseph Arthur Bargas to Elizabeth Martinez
- Robert Henry Boatright to Vanessa Marie Hires
- Jeremy Seferino Hill to Valerie Marie Davis
