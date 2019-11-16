Victoria County
- Joseph Anthony Pilcher to Tara Renee Pilcher
- Barney Montano to Ruby Angel Perez
- Rudy Lee Padilla to Delisa Carina Cardenas
- Pedro Rodriguez Jr. to Mariana Arellano
- Jesus Orlando Lopez to Madison Marie Reyes
- David Chapiewski to Gemma Nolsol Herrera
- Jeffrey Allen Mozisek to Courtney Nicole Haschke
- Jose Adalberto Trevino to Dominique Mercedes Castillo
- Lupe Roel Deleon to Megan Lorraine Montano
- Reginald Blythe Brown to Sanjuana Viviana Palacios Marquez
- Gabriel James Yager to Braylee Nicole Fauth
