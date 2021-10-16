Victoria County
- Danny Louis Boudreaux to Vicki Darlene Hunt
- Eric Wayne Horelka to Amber Lynn Howell
- Kourtney Jean Lehnert to Lisa Lynn Ivey
- Raymundo Javier Macias to Brianna Nicole Dybala
- Mike Noe Alvarez to Melinda Guerrero
- Richard Sanchez to Bernarda Guadalupe Gaytan
- Jesse James Salinas to Katie Marie Villarreal
- Quintin Dawson McCleery to Sarah Rebecca Smurphat
- Nicolas Davila Jr. to Christine Martinez
- Nicolas Briseno Rodas to Coriandra Rodriguez
- Gabriel Muniz to Vanessa Ann Martinez
- Edward Rene Macias to Angel Ann Stanford
- Roderick Erick King Jr. to Latoyia Chari Fussell
- Joseph Edward Coultas to Lisa Marie Singer
- Jose D. Morales Vizcaino to Laura Gonzalez
- Scott Michael Coffman to Heather Renee Eidem
- Claudia Luna to Mary Ann Sanchez
- Joseph-Adrian Ray Pena to Regina Joyce Lee
- John Matthew Ramon to Nancy Dolores Canchola
- Conrad Walker Ignasiak to Andrea Anette Fojtik
- Ronald Lee Warner Jr. to Sabrina Ranea Royer
