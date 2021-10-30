Victoria County
- Shane Matthew Stuart to Amanda Adams Redding
- Alex Christopher Guerrero to Kiana Lynn Gaona
- Lawrence James Arredondo to Leanna Marie Ricter
- Aaron James Groll to Chelsie Mariah Smid
- Eric Lee Flores to Ruby Ann Hernandez
- Ronnie Lee Jackson to Raydeane Lugo
- Fernando Arcos to Maria Teresa Linares
- Nathan Phillip Amaro to Priscilla Raquel Rangel
- Elias Lee Perez to Farrah Cherry Estrada
- Jonalan Mercell Newkirk to Breeanna Nicole Cano
- Matthew C. Macias to Desiree Ann Perez
- Paul Anthony Garcia to Joann Garcia
- Colby Scott Geistman to Jaime Aricka Flores
- Jesse Fuentes to Leslie Marie Peralez
- Luis Fernando Gutierrez Cardona to Annie Hernandez
- Sylvester Mosley Jr. to Maria Martinez Rosas
- Cody Lee Barton to Taylor Nicole Schroeter
- Manuel Moreno to Jennifer Lynn Mattox
- Darius Dashawn Payne to Elysa Renae Meadows
