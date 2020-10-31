Victoria County
- Joe Ernesto Medina to Ma. Carolina Aranda Naranjo
- Michael Steven Cuellar to Rebecca Rodriguez Garza
- Joaquin Eric Flores to Erica Lynne Lara
- Manuel De Jesus Zepeda to Karina Edith Rodela Rodriguez
- Jose Julian Hinojosa Ruiz to Katia Del Carmen Dominguez Posadas
- Pete Dwane McCrary to Jessica Lynn Kennedy
- Curtis Russell Smith to Marta Nykole Perez
- James Michael Saenz to Ashley Marie Moore
- Jiuxu Shen to Taylor Skye Cavazos
- Jefferey Ross Turner to Amber Leigh Koch
- Michael Douglas Berry to Kimberly Victoria Goulden
- Danniel Eugene Miller to Rachel Anne Hernandez
- Mateo Aanthony Munoz to Cierra Chayanne Mejias
