Victoria County
- Nathan Marcus Franz to Melanie Ryhann Griffith
- Dustin Howard Fitzgerald to Cassondra Renee Wagner
- Christopher Ryan Vajdos to Laura Michelle Grahmann
- Matthew William Hall to Skyelar Elizabeth Laqua
- Christopher Thomas Lee to Jacaba Rose Dean
- Jose Antonio Ramirez to Celestina Marie Rivera
- Senovio Garcia to Mary Gutierrez Garcia
- Kevin Marshall Sparkman to Kate Revelo Wilkins
- Jared Collin Lewis to Carroll Ann Powitzky
- Michael Leo Velasquez Sr. to Mallory Danielle Thurman
- Emcel Paul Bonnette Jr. to Humbertina Maria Curtis
- Andrew Wayne Canada to Doris Lee Pompa
- Brandon Lee Davis to Chelsea Rose Elaine Riojas
- Felipe Rodriguez Jr. to Kaley Lynn Jurica
- James Ross Griggs to Amy Christine Tramel
- Arturo Suniga to Crystal Jane Vela
- Matthew Tyler Dickinson to Brittany Nichole Carter
- Marissa Brianna Soto to Amber Rene Lopez
- Steven Dean Lawrence Jr. to Sarah Lanae Bush
- Zachary Austin Hentschel to Serena Raquel Sifuentez
- Luis Alberto Salinas to Shasta Rene Duncan
- Lonnie Robert Buerger II to Monica Annette Rodriguez
