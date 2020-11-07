Victoria County
- Trevor Lee Lewis to Morgen Ann Marie Houde
- Wilson Bain Rogers to Virginia Brittan Whitaker
- Bob Lee Ozment to Virginia Allison Shults
- Mykeal Louis Santillan to Donna Marie Trevino
- Amanda Lee Rodriguez to Stephanie Lopez Arredondo
- James Robert Ewing to Amanda Leigh Wurm
- Johnathan Daniel Pitonyak to Brittany Maye Berger
- Glacius Torres to Kylee Rae Musan
- Ricardo Blake Mendoza to Kelsey Linn Cogdell
- Adolph Rivera Jr. to Alexis Tara Stewart
- William Kolle Roberts to Leigha Katherine Cruz
- Jacob Edward Bernal to Karena Leanne Carrera
- Derek Austin Schultz to Jody Lynn Williams
- Sarael Valdez Reyes to Angela Emily Arredondo
- J.J. Houlton to Stefanie Ann Schmidt
- Bobby Ray Harris to Lorri Bell
