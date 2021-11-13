Victoria County
- Roberto Vargas Jr. to Clara Marie Revilla
- Jesus David Cantu to Lara Nallely Orozco
- Ethan Kyle Villarreal-Reyes to Cameron Katarina Campos
- Joshua Joel Longoria to Chrysta Jacqlin Guerrero
- Efrain Pena III to Bretny Guel Morales
- Teresa F. Fernandez to Gaviota Alejandra Gonzales
- Prudenciano Fuentes Herrera to Mariana Nieto
- Brett Carl Kasper to Jessica Anne McKinney
- Peter Geoffrey Wayne Stokely to Kaitlyn Anne Dermit
- Ryan James Mikulik to Miranda Delfina Cheyenne Rivera
- Jason Hagan Moon to Madison Nicole Sparks
- Michael Shay Price to Eliana Rodriguez-Iturbe
- Kenneth Wayne Buchhorn to Stephanie Michele Perry
(0) comments
