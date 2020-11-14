Victoria County
- Phillip Joseph Pena Sanchez to Taylor Dominique Houston
- David Andrade to Angela Marie Gonzalez
- Jesse Louis Liendo to Kimberly Ann Sheffield
- Orlando Mejia to Ruby Ann Palacios
- Dustin Lee Harper to Tabatha Dawn Booth
- Romualdo Reyes II to Cathy Jo Trevino
- Nathan Wayne Lassmann to Cynthia Ann Rutledge
- Micah Shawn Robinson to Jakaranday Mendoza Garza
- Jason Scott Carter to Emily Ann Janca
- Rosalie Villa to Janet Lynn Gutierrez
- Caine Thomas Chambers to Haley Nicole Anderson
- Joshua Cole Cates to Kathryn Marie Moody
- Ricardo G. Chavez Jr. to Chelsea Jo Chavez
- Colby Layne Schrade to Brianna Lynn Bartosch
- Adam Paul Taylor to Katelin Jo Schachterle
- Mito Rene Rodriguez to Gracie Leeann Flores
- Robert Ricky Martinez to Devon Christine Soliz
- John Cole Wozniak to Amanda Kay Walston
- Juan Anthony Aguayo to Amber Dawn Litzinger
- David Anthony Robles to Minx Marie Garcia
