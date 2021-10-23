Victoria County
- Brayan Perez Macedo to Sara Lozoya
- Thomas Aaron Short to Evangelina Maria Garrett
- Glen Collier Zuck to Jacqueline Ann Weller
- Zechariah Scott Vela to Angelica Serina Pina
- Thomas Darilek Jr. to Roxanne Joyce Rodriguez
- Jorge Guerrero Garcia to Claudia Yaneth Aguirre
- Julie Ann Nunez to Samantha Justine Aguirre
- Casey Harold Casanova to Natalie Marie Smith
- Garrett Dean Evans to Devin Nichole Fowler
- Amadeo Solis Chavana Jr. to Audrey Lynn Bruns
- Sergio Vega Jr. to Ashtyn Renee Garza
- George Frederick Hallmark to Sonya Delgado Flores
- Christopher Allen Buzek to Samantha A. Fenter
- Fabian Michael Cano to Ariel Arae Barnes
- Maurice Lamont Allen to Julie Lamor Padierna
- Marc Anthony Resendez to Amanda Marie Galindo
- Kevin Marshall Sparkman to Kate Revelo Wilkins
- Michael Richard Harbin to Mallory Megan McMahon
- William Charles Truss to Kelley Renee Goins
- Jon Aaron Urias to Marisol G. Snell
- Jonathan Ossield Salas Trejo to Jennifer Zuniga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.