Victoria County
- Rene Cristino Dolores to Teresa Aguilar
- Nathaniel Benjamin Barrientez to Erin Lindsey Trojcak
- Timothy Quinn Gleinser to Sarah Courtney Dodson
- Steven Travis Spence to Kayla Ranae Micek
- Andrew Carlton Janysek to Kayla Anne Janecek
- Alvaro Barbosa to Linda Marie Hueffed
- Gerald Matthew Vasquez to Yolanda Moreno Torres
- Joe Marin III to Holly Rae Mattix
- Steven Michael Alonzo to Jaclynn Ochoa
- Ryan Aaron Ybarbo to Macy Liane Salazar
- Saddekie Clive Pitter to Shakita Clark
- Matthew Allen Huggins to Jasmine Celeste Gutierrez
- Nathan Wade Karcher to Olivia Paige Kilgore
- Billy Lynn Hollabaugh II to Sarah Anne McKinney
- Aziz Eddhayaa to Firdaws Lmimouni
- Casey Aaron Simons to Becca Elizabeth Turner
- Cruz David Suarez to Theresa Marie Garza
- Austin Taylor Smalley to Tess Yvonne Moeller
