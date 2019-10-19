Victoria County
- Louis Joseph Rogers to Ora Mae Polk
- Darrin Russell Wilson to Regina Shanoe Young
- Laurel Anne Honer to Stephanie Diane Patton
- Robert Edward Elizondo to Maria Christina Carrillo
- David Michael Leleux to Donna Pauline Lutz
- Humberto Andrade Torres to Guadalupe Silva-Andrade
- Sheng Chin Hsueh to Yu Wen Lilly Hua
- Angel Leonel Orduna to Maria Guadalupe Rojas Perales
- Gilbert Jacob Narvaez to Ronnica Anna Gonzalez
- Charles Andy McClaugherty Jr. to Ruth Marie Cooper
- Wade Douglas Purcell to Marissa Olivia Jimenez
Joe Arrambide to Catalina Gomez
- Timothy Eugene Phillips to Tommie Sue Wood
- Abelardo Ramirez III to Christine Zimmer Satsky
- Ehlton Adrian Martinez to Claudia Alejandra Hernandez
- Guillermo Dominguez to Jennifer Moreno
- Tyler Mark Trahan to Jasmine Elaine Gandy
- Joe Rene Garcia to Amanda Marie Jiminez
- Jacob Ryan Moya to Kelsey Lynn Gruetzmacher
- Aaron Michael Orsak to Misty Lea Laymon
- James Estes Lawrence to Linda Ann Kral
- Chance Emmitt Givens to Tawayna Shaniel Ford
- Hugh Martin Stovall Jr. to Veronica Marie Tyrone
- Cole Alan Hajek to Erin Nichole Johnson
- William Canchola Jr. to Stacy Lynn Bing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.