Victoria County
- Randel Frank Delgado to Myra Denise Diaz
- Aaron Martin Berry to Amanda Leann Swearingen
- Antonio Demetrus Lassiter to Cassandra Faye Strickland
- Kevin Emmanuel Neptune to Stacy Jillian Jones
- Kody Charles Kolar to Cortney Nicole Woodard
- Michael Adolph Petru to Vicki Lynn Pakebusch
- Michael Gayle Zimmermann to Jacob Zachary Flores
- Joseph Albert Castillo to Alicia Ann Cordova
- Gumecindo Gonzalez III to Monica Lynn Karia
- Todd Russell Hinesley Jr. to Kari Virginia Bryan
- Clayton Richard Ott to Aimee Caitlyn Lucas
- Benito B. Ozuna Jr. to Stephanie Ann Gomez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.