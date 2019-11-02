Victoria County
- Travis Allen Plaisance to Courtney Leigh Ann Garris
- Thomas Jonathan Dillard to Kirstie Elizabeth Andres
- Kristopher Jay Rathkamp to Cheryl Janssen Green
- John Joseph Sanchez to Amy Jo Martinez
- Larry Vasquez Jr. to Natalynn Rae Ochoa
- Christian Michael Schneider to Nychelle Kate Smeltzer
- Floyd Oren Titus II to Andrea Claudia Chambers
- Conner Reid Steadman to Daren Kay Gallup
- Jonathan Samuel Deleon to Lauren Jade Parsons
- Santiago Jesselee Laque Jr. to Iuliana Zamora
- Jason Allan Blanton to Tiffany Rose Bias
- Cody Walker to Elizabeth Marie Gomez
- James Dalton Mitchell to Ashlee Lynn Hughston
- Raun Brady Cluiss to Larin Leigh Surratt
