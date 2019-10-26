Victoria County
- Christian Albert Conos to Melissa Leigh Cutcher
- Alejandro Navarro Aguero to Rose Mary Flores
- Mario Perez Jr. to Bonita Roman
- Quonnell Lavarn Barnett to Danerrica Janae George
- Kenneth Charles Jackson to Cheryl Herring Jackson
- Kevin James Darilek to Caitlin Lanece Gibson
- John Howland Gilley IV to Amanda Nicole Berger
- Abel A. Villarreal to Michelle Marie Vasquez
- Matt Pena to Petra Oliverez Ramirez
- Richard Velasquez to Jazmine Lizette Espino
- Darrin Wayne Driskill to Maranda Martinez
- Andres E. Castro to Lizeth Chavez
- Jaime Camacho to Martha Carolina Sandoval Castillo
- Abraham Elias Ceron to Christina Marie Cisneros
- Matthew James Cantu to Keilah Rene Dailey
- William Henry Womack to Jessica Nicole Gates
