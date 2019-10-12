Victoria County
- Rafael Delagarza III to Dana Delagarza Moore
- Jason Scott Carter to Emily Ann Janca
- Robert Lee Schoen to Julie Renee Simank
- Christopher W. Laughhunn to Heather Renee Ruiz
- Ike Davis Jr. to Brooke Rosmond Salazar
- Eduardo David Infante to Christine Ann Trujillo
- Andrew Charles Clemmons to Monique Jae Falk
- Isaac Ryan Long to Samantha Victoria Alcantar
- Brayant D. Farinas to Vivian T. Sanchez Aguirre
- Bradford Glenn Hildebrand to Lisa Katherine Seifert
- Arthur Wayne Hernandez to Isabel Garcia Guerra
- Joshua Rene Perez to Desiree Perez
- William Shane Stovall to Daniella Bernice Ragusin
- Ronald Kitt-Connally Trimble to Stephanie Arceo
- Roberto Hinojosa III to Chantelle C. Starkey
- Joe Ernesto Medina Jr. to Marlanea Leigh Lane
- Jesus N. Ramirez to Vanessa Delgado
