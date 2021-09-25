Victoria County
- Branden James Allen to Samantha Lynn Samples
- Howard Lee Tesch to Toni Placencio Martinez
- Donny Lewis Wills Sr. to Tammy Lynette Bland
- Kevin Robert Gross to Maria Angelica Rico
- Micah Dillon Brooks to Michelle Lee Carter
- Steven Anthony Sepulveda to Sofia Vallejo
- Troy Anthony Vasquez to Elizabeth Jean Brown
- Jorge Sifuentes to Julie Beth Bella
- Robert Lee Luna to Martha Salazar
- Alfonso Guerrero to Eusebia Ramos Guerrero
- David Flores Jr. to Lori Ann Sugaki
- William Alexander McCaskill Jr. to Michelle Marie Madsen
- Larry Ray Gilmore II to Dara Fay Jones
- Justin Wade Robinson to Emily Marie Strain
- Hunter Cole Trahan to Savannah Brooke Davis
- Felix Analco Salgado Jr. to Michale Ann Licerio
- Chance Gustavio Zarate to Bryanna Marie Hensley
