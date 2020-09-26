Victoria County
- Sean Norbert Lumaye to Morgan Elizabeth Rath
- Marvin Joseph Heinrich to Carol Janda Heinrich
- John James Edwards to Almajane Frances Musselman
- Rudy Camacho to Martha Elvira Gamboa
- Alejandro De Los Santos to Merlita Morate Earls
- Joshua Wade Ring to Jaymie Jo Heibel
- Travis Wayne Serna to Anna Maria Charles
- Jose Antonio Garza to Karen Annette Arnold
- Russell Lee Tripp to Faye Ann Rowe
- Levi Edward Garrett to Holly Faye Heinsohn
- Joshua Abram Klecka to Patrick Koliba Jr.
