Victoria County
- William Matthew Willis to Rebecca Jean Aguinaga
- Ricky Angel Amador to Mariah Ann Moya
- Omar Jose Garcia to Samantha Lee Esquivel
- Martin Canchola Jr. to April Marie Neubauer
- Angela Louise Adames to Vanessa Renee Vasquez
- Brandon Michael Mueller to Miranda Gail Baker
- Joshua Barnes to Patricia Delossantos
- Sergio Anthony Falcon to Magali Cebrian Jimenez
- Albert Ramirez Jr. to Jo Ann M. Sanchez
- Timothy Clive Hanselka to Angela Sue Musser
- Jason Robert Pena to Chloe Noel Brewer
- Rocky Atilano Gonzales to Destiny Yanette Salazar
- Marcelo Angel Cisneros to Kimberly Mabel Ann Hunt
- John Lee Ruddick to Virgil Jay Collins
- Curtis Alan Flood to Darline Davis Whitt
- James Lavon Prince II to Debra Ann Sanchez Perez
