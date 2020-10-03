Victoria County
- Craig Michael Peets II to Lori Ann Marburger
- Logan Michael Yates to Darcie Ann Moreno
- Jose E. Aguirre-Martinez to Alexandra Nicole Posada
- Austin Drake Alexander to Emma Lee Samples
- Nathan Ray Stary to Krystal Ann Volcik
- Jeffrey Allen Garner to Tara Ashley Otwell
- John Patrick Mundy to Kelley Anne Wood
- Walker Todd Dowell to Meagan Nichole Boedeker
- Emmanuel Jones to Paula Marie Antwine
- Angel Daniel Rojas to Norma Patricia Macias Salazar
- Erick Alan Vela to Joanna Kay Beerwart
- Justin Allen Albrecht to Miranda Renee Armondo
