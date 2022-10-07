Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

J

  • ohn Michael Aitkens to Nancy Chavez
  • Mark Alan Newman to Tami Faye Hill
  • Gary Stephen Childress to Doris Shorck Wuensche
  • Robert Glenn Poss to Tomi Sue Ferrell
  • Andrew Brian Walley to Blanca Gardenia Reyna
  • Joshua Rene Medina to Arianna Cricelia Garcia
  • Harold Wayne Carlisle Jr. to Nicole Melody Perez
  • Nathaniel James Zamora to Ariel Genevieve Scott
  • Brandon Jesus Covarrubias to Alyssah Mari Morales
  • Samuel Linn Morris to Erika Lauren Weissman
  • Zachary David Koehn to Rosalia M. Padilla
  • Mitchel James Wilson to Ashley Maria Gonzalez
  • Kendall Kane Moreland to Abbigail Jodean Moles
  • Derek Alexander Cabrera to Flor Edith Garcia
  • Joseph Wayne Geistman to Dana Nicole McLaurin
  • Angel Herrera to Jill Josefa Perez
  • Jose Mario Baladez to Yesenia Cruces Gonzalez
  • Daniel El Pina Sr. to Analisa Escalona
  • Alfred James Quinonez to Savannah Michelle Zaiontz
  • Joshua Caleb Field to Allyson Claire Rivera
  • Arturo Gonzales to Linda Webb Valdez

