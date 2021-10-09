Victoria County
- Zakkary Gage Long to Nachally Marie Black
- Aaron Taylor O’Donnell to Marley Brea Moehrig
- Marcos Hector Enriquez Jr. to Anna Maire Arratia
- Devin Anthony Salazar to Jasmine Marie McGuire
- Fernando Barrera Deleon to Carmela Wheat Moreno
- Isaiah James Carrera to Samantha Nicole Ramon
- Manuel Alejandro Ramos Banda to Elizabeth Ann Olguin
- Carlos Benito Molina Jr. to Emily Marie Castrejon
- Douglas James Whitlow to Caityn Cheyene Hornstein
- Timothy Walker Budd to Aden Alexandra Giles
- Anthony Michael Cedeno to Chelsea Marie Martinez
- Erick De La Cruz Martinez to Rita Ruiz Olvera
- Joseph Robert Adams to Alison Cash Farris
- Cody Brian Griggs to Bethany Danielle Harrison
- Cory James Willemin to Talynn Leeann Fossati
- Alexander Joseph Innes to Rachel Nicole Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.