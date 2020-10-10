Victoria County
- Coby Tanner Schunka to Shelbie Lynn Voigt
- Brett Wade Buchanan to Yolanda S. Garcia
- Patrick Angel Amaro to Byanka Zujuey Perez
- Tyler Dale Nickel to Torie Jayne Pflaum
- Ernest Perez Jr. to Christina Rae Chapa
- Rico Change to Tse-Ti Lee
- Christopher Ryan Gilman to Cheyenne Simchah Wickline
- John Steve Thallas to Kareli Nefertiti Sanders
- Cheyenne Shay Jurasek to Kaylee Tailor Escovedo
- Tyler Michael Conard to Elizabeth Marie Kolodziejczyk
- Richard Joe Stafford to Tina Gomez
- Cody Ray Herman to Erika Marie Troncoso
- Pablo Aksel Linares to Michelle G. Andress
- Richard Dale Bongiovanni to Janet Marie Georgie
- Manuel Ray Salinas to Raquel Denise Delavega
- Michael Robert Best to Lois Dee Brown
- Guadalupe Vasquez Jr. to Jane Marie Martinez
- Leroy Garza to Delma Deleon Tamez
- Thomas Ray Martinez to Shari Lynn Martinez
- David Ortiz to Maria Delgado Monclova
