Victoria County
- Alejandro Arturo Esquivel to Tawnee Lynne Ledesma
- Ricardo Angel Garza to Nivory Devonne Stovall Jr.
- Jimmy Chavez Jr. to Bonita Licerio
- Christina Marie Cox to Prescilla Gloria Foster
- Justine Laray Villarreal to Savannah Kay Curry
- John Andrew Tillery to Rachelle Ann Escalante
- Kaleb Alan Prickett to Madison Paige Buzzard
- Aaron Ferrel Stephens to Ashley Renee Loyless
- Jennifer Michelle Cantrell to Jessica Denise Torres
- Jacob Paul Ponton to Jo Beth Bhatia
- Josue Moreno Guzman to Marisa Nicole Hernandez
- Raymond Earl Randle Jr. to Sonya Nicole Barnes
- Clay Mathew Henke to Kandace Renee McNeely
- Jose Justino Cordova to Melanie Kay Janssen
